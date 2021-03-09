Medical Supplies Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global medical supplies market is expected to be valued at USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to the research report by Emergen Research. This growth is attributable to the increasing occurrences ofchronic diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyle habits, creating the need for improved demand for medical supplies. This demand is expected to remain same over the forecast period driving the growth of the global medical supplies market in coming years.

The report offers a panoramic view of the medical supplies market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights From Report

The personal protective equipment sub-segment is estimated to witness growth in thecoming years owing to increased level of awareness regarding worker’s health and safety. Furthermore, the rise in the number of deaths, especially in the emerging nations, is boostingdemand for personal protective equipment, which is estimated to drive the segmental growth in coming years.

Rising geriatric population base, which are at high risk for chronic wounds are projected to support the demand for advanced wound care.

Key participants in the medical supplies market include Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun,Melsungen Ag, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, 3M Company, Avanos Medical, Inc., and Abbott.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Medical Supplies Market based on type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diagnostic Supplies Blood Collection Consumables Other Infusion & Injectable Supplies Intubation & Ventilation Supplies Disinfectants Hand Disinfectants Skin Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Instrument Disinfectants Personal Protective Equipment Hand & Arm Protection Equipment Eye & Face Protection Equipment Protective Clothing Foot & Leg Protection Equipment Surgical Drapes Other Protection Equipment Sterilization Consumables Wound Care Consumables Advanced Wound Dressings Surgical Wound Care Traditional Wound Care Dialysis Consumables Hemodialysis Consumables Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables Radiology Consumables Catheters Cardiovascular Catheters Intravenous Catheters Urological Catheters Specialty Catheters Neurovascular Catheters Sleep Apnea Consumables Other Medical Supplies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Urology Wound Care Radiology Respiratory Infection Control Cardiology IVD Other Applications



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



