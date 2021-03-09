Membrane Bioreactor Industry Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

The Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Size To Be Worth USD 4.99 Billion by 2027. The market growth is driven by the extensive usage of membrane bioreactors for wastewater treatment applications by municipal corporations. Rising concerns regarding the degradation of the environment and increasing awareness regarding effective wastewater treatment are the key factors fuelling the demand for membrane bioreactors.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Membrane Bioreactor industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights of Report

In the regional landscape, the APAC region held a major chunk of the global membrane bioreactor market share in 2019 and is expected to report major revenue gains through 2027. The increasing population and rapid growth of the industrial sector in the region is resulting in heavy consumption of membrane bioreactors among municipalities and industries.

Key participants in the global membrane bioreactor market include Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Toray Industries, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., Kubota, SUEZ, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Huber Technology, Koch Separation Solutions, Alfa Laval, and Parkson Corporation, among others.

These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the membrane bioreactor market revenue.

A leader in managing critical water treatment solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, acquired Ohio-based Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company,in September 2020. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the service capabilities of Evoqua Water Technologies in Ohio and its surrounding areas.

Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market on the basis of system configuration, membrane type, application, and region:

System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) External Submerged

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Flat Sheet Hollow Fiber Multi-tubular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

