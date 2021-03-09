Metamaterials Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The Global Metamaterials Market is projected to reach USD 3.61 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the new technologies that can be used in many applications such as absorbers, superlenses, and antennas instead of the conventional materials in order to boost the performance of themachinery and reliability of overallprocesses across applications.
The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Metamaterials market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.
The aerospace & defense end-uses is being consedered to be the largest end-use segment in terms of revenue, and this domination is projected to continue in the projected period. The reason behind this is the fast development of this vertical end-user in core economies such as the United States, the U.K., Germany, China, India, and Russia.
The antenna sub-segment is expected to accumulate a steady growth rate over the forecasted period, primarily owing to an increased demand for specialized antennas in applications especially in defense, aerospace, & telecommunications.
The absorber sub-segment products are used in the manufacture of products such as the cloaking systems, super, and lenses. The advantages of using metamaterials in the antenna and absorber segments helps make it to be among the higher revenue generation segments.
In September 2019, a joint venture of the Caltech-Georgia Tech Zurich team developed a modern type of architected Metamaterial that too having the ability to shape change in a tunable method.
Key players in the market include Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., MetaShield LLC., Kymeta Corporation, MediWise Ltd., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, JEM Engineering, LLC, Multiwave Technologies AG, Echodyne, Inc., NKT Photonics AS and Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., among others.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Electromagnetic
Tunable
Photonic
Frequency Selective Surface
Terahertz
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Absorber
Antenna
Cloaking Devices
Super Lens
MRI
X-ray
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Medical
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Energy and Power
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
