Military Communication Systems Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global military communication systems market is expected to be valued at USD 44.89 billion in 2027 from USD 33.06 billionin 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.8% through the forecast period. Military communication systems play an integral role in warfare. These systems are highly efficient devices that cater to the seamless and secure communication needs of all military platforms.  Armed forces extensively use these devices to convey critical information and deliver important audio and visual signals during military operations. The modern-day military forces employ a wide array of military communication systems, including telephonic, data transmission, telegraphic, phototelegraphic, and radio devices.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Military Communication Systems industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key findings from report:

  • The Asia Pacific region, led by India,Japan, China, and South Korea,has emerged as the most dominant regional market, retaining the highest revenue share. The regional market growth is mainly accredited to the rising border threats from neighboring countries and technological developments in the military infrastructure.
  • Prominent companies operating in the global military communication systems market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Leonardo S.p.A., General Dynamics, and Raytheon Company.
  • In July 2020, SpaceX, the leading American aerospace manufacturer, launched the first military communication satellite of South Korea, dubbed ANASIS-II, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, U.S.
  • In May 2020, BAE Systems fully acquiredthe airborne tactical radio solutions portfolio of Raytheon Technologies Corporation to provide high-performance electronic mission and control solutions for military operations.

For the purpose of this report, the global military communication systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, platform, end-user, and region:

By Component (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Products
    • Services

By Application (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Homeland Security & Cyber Protection
  • Military Critical Infrastructure
  • Military Commands
  • Emergency Services
  • Routine Operations
  • Transportation System
  • Others

By Platform (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Air-borne
  • Space
  • Land
  • Naval
  • Joint

By End-user (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Air Force
  • Army
  • Navy
  • Defense Intelligence
  • Commercial Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  1. North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  2. Europe
    • Germany
    • K.
    • France
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe
  3. Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  4. Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  5. Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • A.E.
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

