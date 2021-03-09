Multi-Rotor Drone Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.49 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Multi-Rotor Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of multi-rotor drones in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.

The maneuverability of the multi-rotor drones with their ability to provide vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) properly compared to fixed-wing drones make perfect for many commercial applications.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Multi-Rotor Drone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Multi-Rotor Drone Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Multi-Rotor Drone Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Multi-Rotor Drone Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Multi-Rotor Drone Market Regional Outlook

Continued…