Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2019-2029

Multilayer flexible packaging market has grown enormously during a couple of decades due to its material efficiency. Multilayer flexible packaging creates a cascade of several advantages including cost, light in weight, convenient, re-sealable, among others and benefits throughout the entire value chain. Multilayer flexible packaging solutions have enormous potential to solve compelling issues in conventional packaging. The global market for flexible packaging is growing at a rapid rate owing to the benefits mentioned above. Multilayer structure in flexible packaging solutions offer barrier properties and helps in enhancing the shelf life of the contents to be packaged. Barrier properties include oxygen barrier, moisture barrier, UV barrier, odor retention, among others. Multilayer flexible packaging caters to a wide range of end-use industries such as food, beverages, building & construction, personal care & cosmetics, agriculture & allied industries among others. Manufacturers operating in multilayer flexible packaging market offers various products such as pouches, bags, wraps & laminates, envelopes, among others in a variety of capacities, materials, thickness, and layers.

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market: Dynamics

Despite the positive outlook, some factors that might affect the growth of the global multilayer flexible packaging market. The extrusion of melted plastic is done by using an annular slit die for the thin-walled tube formation. The blown film extrusion method also includes orientation of materials used. Simultaneous extrusion of various layers is complicated as compared to other extrusion processes. The extruders sometimes do not support all the polymeric materials, which reduces its overall production capabilities. Rising use of multilayered metalized film in flexible packaging solutions for enhanced shelf life possesses a considerable challenge at the time of recycling and disposal. It isn’t the type of technology used for manufacturing which makes it hard to recycle but the selection process such as the type and the amount of adhesive applied or layers of material used. However, the market for multilayer flexible packaging market is anticipated to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global market for multilayer flexible packaging has been characterized based on product type, material type, and end-use.

On the basis of product type, the global multilayer flexible packaging market has been segmented as:

  • Bags
  • Pouches
  • Wraps & Laminates
  • Liners
  • FIBCs
  • Envelopes
  • Labels
  • Tapes
  • Sachets
  • Others

On the basis of material type, the global multilayer flexible packaging market has been segmented as:

  • Plastic
  • Polypropylene (PP)
    • Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
    • Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
    • Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
  • Polyethylene (PE)
    • High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
    • Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
    • Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
  • Polyamide (PA)
  • EVOH
  • Paper
  • Aluminum Foil

On the basis of end-use, the global Multilayer Flexible Packaging market has been segmented as:

  • Food
    • Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
    • Confectionery
    • Bakery & Snacks
    • Dairy
    • Pet Food
    • Baby Food
    • Other Food
  • Beverages
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Agriculture & Allied Products
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Other Consumer Goods

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global multilayer flexible packaging market has been divided into seven key regions which include North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Oceania.

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market: Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the global multilayer flexible packaging market: Scientex Berhad, Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group plc., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Uflex Ltd., Cosmo Films Limited, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Jindal Poly Films Limited, 3M Company, Essentra plc. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global multilayer flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global multilayer flexible packaging market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with multilayer flexible packaging market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on multilayer flexible packaging market segments and geographies.

