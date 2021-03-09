Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is expected to be valued at USD 82.71 Billion by 2027, according to a recent study by Emergen Research. The market has benefitted from the increasing demand for effective treatment over cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on social and economic growth all over the world, especially in the U.S., as the country bears the leading cost burden of the disease. In 2020, around 1,806,590 new cancer cases were found in the U.S. alone and around 606,520 deaths are predicted due to the disease.
The report offers a panoramic view of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.
Key Highlights from the Report
- In February 2019, Sanofi and NH TherAGuIXhave entered in an agreement for introduction of AGuIX Nanoparticle in the field of cancer treatment. Through this agreement, the NH TherAGuIXwill gain industrial expertise of Sanofi for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
- Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the higher adoption of advanced diagnostics, established healthcare infrastructure, rising incidences of chronic conditions, and undertaking of various initiatives for awareness about the disease and its treatments.
- Key players in the nanopharmaceutical drugs market include AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, and Merck & Co. Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Liposomes
- Polymeric Micelles
- Microemulsion
- Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- Nanoemulsion
- Others
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular/Physiology
- Anti-inflammatory/Immunology
- Neurology
- Anti-Infective
- Others
- Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Off-Line Pharmacies
- Retail On-Line Pharmacies
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
