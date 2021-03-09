Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2016 – 2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of naturally derived sweeteners producers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, form, nature, end-use, sales channel, and region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that the consumers’ increased preference for naturally derived sweeteners in the food and beverage segment is likely to result in several market entrants. The report further states that the future scope of naturally derived sweeteners such as stevia is anticipated to gain traction among its target consumers.

The report includes company profiles of key producers of naturally derived sweeteners and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa. For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of naturally derived sweeteners in major consuming regions have been considered. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of coconut, palm, monk fruit, stevia and other source crop planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into extract used in the production of naturally derived sweeteners and its derivatives, etc. Weighted average selling price for naturally derived sweeteners was considered to estimate the market size of naturally derived sweeteners in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global naturally derived sweeteners market analyzed are Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf Stevia), Merisant Company, GLG Lifetech Corporation, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Madhava Natural Sweeteners, among others.

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Product Type

Stevia

Palm Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Honey

Maple Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Agave Syrup

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Molasses

Natural Sweetener Blends

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystals

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By End Use

Food Bakery Goods Sweet Spreads Confectionery Dairy Products Canned Food Others

Beverages Carbonated Drinks Fruit Drinks & Juice Powdered Drinks and Mixes Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Tabletop Sweetener

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Online Retailers



Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Naturally Derived Sweeteners market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Naturally Derived Sweeteners market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Naturally Derived Sweeteners market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Naturally Derived Sweeteners market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.