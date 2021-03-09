Neurostimulation Devices Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global neurostimulation devices market is expected to be valued at USD 13.70 Billion by 2027 from USD 5.60 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 12.6% through the forecast period. This growth of the market is credited to factors, such as increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and growing preference of faster recovering procedures. Additionally, rising focus on shorter hospital stays is fueling the adoption of neurostimulation devices and, in turn, boosting growth of the market.

The report offers a panoramic view of the neurostimulation devices market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights From Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis, amanagement platform for the chronic intractable pain. It is able to track patients and get real time data over chronic pain.

The spinal cord stimulator sub-segment acquired the largest market share of 46.2% in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising need for treatment of spinal injuries and neuropathic pain. This factor is estimated to benefit over the forecast period.

Key participants include St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Neuronetics, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Intrapace, LivaNovaplc, Abbott Laboratories, and Bayer AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sacral Nerve stimulator Spinal Cord Stimulator Vagus Nerve Stimulator Gastric Electric Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epilepsy Depression Dystonia Gastroparesis Pain management Urinary and Fecal Incontinence Essential Tremor Parkinson’s Disease Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



