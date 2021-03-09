All news

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

According to thelatest analysis by Emergen Research, the global non-metal 3D printing market size is forecast to exceed USD 5,055.9 Million in terms of revenue from USD 853.2 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 24.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by increasing emphasis on fabrication of intricate and lightweight components, along with reduced waste generation during manufacturing.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Non-Metal 3D Printing industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from Report

  • In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing market for non-metal 3D printing on account of increased investment for the development of healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, increased investments in R&D for non-metal additive manufacturing, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO,supportive government regulations, and the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive companies will boost regional industry growth.
  • Key players contributing towards the non-metal 3D printing market share include CRP Group, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Oxford Performance Materials, Royal DSM NV, EOS GmbH, Envisiontec GmbH, Arkema SA, SABIC, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.
  • In March 2020, Stratasys, a leading 3D printing company entered into an agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. in March 2020, to expand the manufacturing sector in India. The alliance is intended to begin a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in 3D printing, smart manufacturing, and application consultations.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-metal 3D printing market on the basis of material type, form, industry vertical, and region:

  • Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Plastic
    • Ceramic
    • Others
  • Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Liquid
    • Powder
    • Filament
  • Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Aerospace
    • Healthcare
    • Automotive
    • Electronics
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • North America
      1. S.
      2. Canada
      3. Mexico
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East &Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

Global Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

