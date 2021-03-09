North America Variable Frequency Drive Market will generate new growth opportunities by 2027

In a new publication titled “Variable Frequency Drive Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2027,” Future Market Insights examines technological advancements in the North America variable frequency drive market over a 10 year forecast period. We have observed that new generation power semiconductors insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) are able to function at higher switching frequencies, resulting in fewer power losses and reduced heat within the drive. Further, our analysts have noted that in the present generation of VFDs, internal line reactor is replaced with built-in DC link choke. DC link choke has the additional advantage of a lower voltage drop than the equivalent AC line reactor, translating into overall increased efficiency of the drive. According to our analysts, advancements in capacitor technology is enabling the enhancement of net energy savings. Technological innovation in newly designed capacitors ensures 80% less power loss than capacitors based on older technologies.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-na-3651

Report Description

The report commences with an overview of the North America variable frequency drive market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the North America variable frequency drive market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for variable frequency drives in the North America region. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis. The report provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the North America variable frequency drive market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the development of the market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the variable frequency drive portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the variable frequency drive market value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the North America variable frequency drive market.

Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-na-3651

Market Segmentation

BY COUNTRY BY DRIVE TYPE BY VOLTAGE RANGE BY APPLICATION TYPE BY END-USE APPLICATION BY END-USE INDUSTRY U.S.

Canada AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive Low Voltage Range

Medium Voltage Range Standard

Regenerative Pump

Fan

Compressor

Conveyor

HVAC

Others Oil & Gas

Food Processing

Automotive

Mining & Metals

Pulp and Papers

Other

Research Methodology

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the North America variable frequency drive market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on the technology trends. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the North America variable frequency drive market. We have not considered the yearly change in inflation rate while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the estimated market numbers.

For Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-na-3651

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com