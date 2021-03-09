Occlusion Devices Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The Occlusion Devices Market is expected to be valued at USD 4,378.5 Million in 2027 from USD 2,952.3 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.0% through the forecast period. The substantial growth of the occlusion devices market can be ascribed to the escalating burden of neurological diseases that have led to the emergence of numerous neurological devices. Millions of individuals across the world suffer from neurological disorders, and nearly 6 million deaths are recorded on account of brain stroke, with approximately 80% deaths recorded in low- and middle-income countries.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Occlusion Devices industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/399

Key Highlights from Report:

Stent retrievers are a revolutionary innovation in altering the treatment approach of severe strokes. In a year, approximately 690,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes, generally caused by ischemia or a clot.

Urethral occlusion devices are experiencing a significant demand in the industry due to their several advantages, such as theprevention of involuntary loss of urine in palliative care patients.

Prominent companies in the market include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Acrostak AG, and B. Braun Melsungen, among others.

Orchestra BioMed, Inc. and Terumo Corporation, a Japanese medical devices company, in July 2019, formed a strategicpartnership. Under the agreement, the two companies will work towards developing and commercializing the “Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon.” The device has received the Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. FDA for the coronary in-stent restenosis treatment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Occlusion Devices Market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Occlusion Removal Devices Stent Retrievers Balloon Occlusion Devices Suction & Aspiration Devices Coil Retrievers

Embolization Devices Embolic Coils Tubal Occlusion Devices Liquid Embolic Agents

Support Devices Guidewires Microcatheters



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Cardiology

Oncology

Urology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/399

Global Occlusion Devices Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/occlusion-devices-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Industrial Nitrogen Market Size

Cast Elastomers Market Trends

Industry 4.0 Market Share

Urgent Care Apps Market Growth

Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis

Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities

Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players

Tea Extracts Market Demand

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs