Occlusion Devices Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The Occlusion Devices Market is expected to be valued at USD 4,378.5 Million in 2027 from USD 2,952.3 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.0% through the forecast period. The substantial growth of the occlusion devices market can be ascribed to the escalating burden of neurological diseases that have led to the emergence of numerous neurological devices. Millions of individuals across the world suffer from neurological disorders, and nearly 6 million deaths are recorded on account of brain stroke, with approximately 80% deaths recorded in low- and middle-income countries.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Occlusion Devices industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Key Highlights from Report:
- Stent retrievers are a revolutionary innovation in altering the treatment approach of severe strokes. In a year, approximately 690,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes, generally caused by ischemia or a clot.
- Urethral occlusion devices are experiencing a significant demand in the industry due to their several advantages, such as theprevention of involuntary loss of urine in palliative care patients.
- Prominent companies in the market include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Acrostak AG, and B. Braun Melsungen, among others.
- Orchestra BioMed, Inc. and Terumo Corporation, a Japanese medical devices company, in July 2019, formed a strategicpartnership. Under the agreement, the two companies will work towards developing and commercializing the “Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon.” The device has received the Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. FDA for the coronary in-stent restenosis treatment.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Occlusion Devices Market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Occlusion Removal Devices
- Stent Retrievers
- Balloon Occlusion Devices
- Suction & Aspiration Devices
- Coil Retrievers
- Embolization Devices
- Embolic Coils
- Tubal Occlusion Devices
- Liquid Embolic Agents
- Support Devices
- Guidewires
- Microcatheters
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Neurology
- Peripheral Vascular Diseases
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Urology
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostics Centers
- Research Institutes
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
Global Occlusion Devices Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
