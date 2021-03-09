All news

Online Grocery Market Revenue, Growth Opportunities and Dynamic Business by 2029

Global Online Grocery Market: Overview

Growing focus of large number of population toward shopping from the comfort of their homes is one of the key factors stimulating demand opportunities for enterprises working in the global online grocery market. With the help of online grocery shopping options, customers can select to order a wide range of products such as snacks and beverages, fresh produce, meat and seafood, staples and cooking essentials, and breakfast and dairy.

An upcoming report on the online grocery market offers all key data on factors impacting positively or negatively on the growth of this market. This aside, the report sheds light on competitive landscape and regional analysis of the market for online grocery. The report performs segmentation of the global online grocery market based on product type and region.

Global Online Grocery Market: Growth Dynamics

Online shopping is gaining popularity in all worldwide locations as it gives trouble-free shopping experience to customers. This aside, the technological advancements and improved disposable income of sizeable number of populace will boost the expansion of the global online grocery market.

In recent period, people around the world are inclined toward using online channels to purchase their all daily needs including groceries. One of the key reasons for this consumer shift is COVID-19 pandemic. Online shopping is helping consumers to maintain social distancing, and thereby avoiding the spread of this disease. As a result, the global online grocery market is experiencing remarkable peak in their sales.

A wide range of populace across the globe is inclined toward using online grocery services through their smartphones owing to ease of operation. Thus, increase in the number of smartphone users across the world is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of global online grocery market in the years ahead.

Global Online Grocery Market: Competitive Analysis

The online grocery market shows highly competitive landscape and fragmented nature. Key reason for this scenario is presence of considerable number of international-level players in this market. To withstand in this aggressive competition, major enterprises in the market for online grocery are utilizing various tactics including joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.

Major companies working in the global online grocery market are growing interest in expanding their regional presence. In addition to this, several industry leaders are concentrating on fulfilling the shifting requirements of their end-users. This scenario shows that the market for online grocery will show growth at promising rate in the years ahead.

The list of important players in the global online grocery market includes:

  • Rakuten
  • JD.com, Inc.
  • Walmart
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Alibaba.com

Global Online Grocery Market: Regional Assessment

The global online grocery market shows presence in many regions including Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among the important regions, North America is one of the lucrative regions in the market for online grocery. Key factor attributed to this growth is presence of significant number of key players in this region. In addition to this, the market for online grocery is estimated to gain the advantage of increased number of e-commerce sales in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is considered as one of the fastest growing regions in the online grocery market.

