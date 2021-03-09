Patient Registry Software Industry Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The Global Patient Registry Software Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.96 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.10 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 13.9% through the forecast period. The exponential expansion of the market is driven by the augmenting demand for the development and the need for state-of-the-art and patient-centric treatment approaches and medical technologies. The market is also expected to grow significantly in the forecast years owing to the escalating application of electric health records (EHRs) in the healthcare industry across the globe. Application and usage of patient registry software to gather real-world evidence and post-market observation has been escalating over the last decade, and the trend is expected to continue driving market demand substantially.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Patient Registry Software industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Key Highlights from the Report:
- The commercial database sub-segment is expected to account for a sizeable share of the industry during the projected timeframe due to the mounting availability of advanced safety features associated with the database. Moreover, the ability of the patient registry based on the commercial database to efficiently handle Extensible Markup Language (XML) data and documents are further adding to the market growth.
- In terms of revenue, the disease registry sub-segment is projected to grow significantly to reach a valuation of USD 1.09 billion by 2027. The segmental growth is being propelled by the significance of disease registries to rapidly identify the nature of disease and understanding variations in available treatments.
- North America is estimated to account for a substantial share of the industry owing to the presence of prominent patient registry software providers, such as IQVIA Holdings, Inc., and Optum, Inc., among others. Additionally, rising government initiatives and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are adding to the market growth.
- Key market players include IQVIA Holdings, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., Dacima Software Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., Syneos Health Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Patient Registry Software Market on the basis of delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region:
Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Commercial Database
- Public Database
Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Product Registries
- Disease Registries
- Health Service Registries
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Point-Of-Care
- Product Outcome Evaluation
- Patient Care Management
- Population Health Management
- Research & Clinical Studies
- Health Information Exchange
Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Standalone
- Integrated
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Government & Third-Party Administrators
- Research Centers
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
