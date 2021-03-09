Peristaltic Pumps Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Peristaltic pumps are witnessing high demand, due to their growing application in the water & wastewater treatment industry. In wastewater treatment plants, peristaltic pumps are commonly used as primary sludge pumps. In several cases, application of peristaltic pumps eliminates the requirement for maceration before pumping to avoid ragging. The design of peristaltic pumps enables them to adeptly avoid wear caused by abrasive solid materials. Furthermore, peristaltic pumps are quite effective at pumping wastewater having trapped gases, such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine, by pumping the accumulated gas through the tubing while upholding a continuous water flow and without causing vapor lock.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Peristaltic Pumps market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.

A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing

The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.

Europe held a substantial market share in 2019, due to strict legislative policies about water and wastewater treatment, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and Water Framework Directive (WFD). Also, rise in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and growth of elderly population drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical application, thereby boosting the market in the region.

Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Peristaltic Pumps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Peristaltic Pumps Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Peristaltic Pumps Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Peristaltic Pumps Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Peristaltic Pumps Market Regional Outlook

Continued…