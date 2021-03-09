Pet Food Packaging Market Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities

The global Pet Food Packaging Market is expected to be valued at USD 13.27 Billion in 2027 from USD 9.70 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.9% through the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing attraction towards pet adoption and humanization, rising levels of disposable income, changing lifestyles, and convenience of packaged food for pets. Pet owners increasingly prefer packaged food nowadays, majorly due to health concerns surrounding their pets.

Prominent players of the industry include Amcor Plc., Constantia Flexibles, Smurfit Kappa, Huhtamaki OYJ, Goglio S.p.A., Mondi Plc., Berry Global Group Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, and Transcontinental Inc., among others.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Pet Food Packaging market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Pet Food Packaging industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Pet Food Packaging market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Regions Covered in the Pet Food Packaging Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Types of Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Metals



Plastics

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cans

Bags

Pouches

Cartons

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Dog

Fish

Cat

Bird

