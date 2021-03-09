All news

Photonic Crystals Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Photonic Crystals Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Photonic Crystals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing use of photonic crystal because of improved properties than metal products, the Photonic Crystals market is anticipated to expand significantly. Besides, the growing proliferation of small-size displays is anticipated to also stimulate market growth. The increasing demand for the display of photonic crystals in the LEDs due to less power usage is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Photonic Crystals market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Micron Technology, Inc., has announced that it is exercising its right to acquire Intel’s stake in the partnership of the firms, IM Flash Technologies, LLC. The acquisition of IM Flash will help Micron to improve its research and development activities and optimize its 3D XPoint production plan.

Due to the dimensionally cross-sectional architecture, like hexagonal lattice and cubic lattice, the Two-Dimensional Photonic segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecasted timeline.

Due to the superior capabilities of controlling light flow and architecture versatility by acquiring specific properties, the optical fiber segment is accounted for the largest market throughout the forecasted period.

Owing to the rising deployment of LED displays, optical sensors, and solar power, the industrial segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast timeframe.

Due to rising research and development activities, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the worldwide photonic crystal market. Moreover, increasing government spending in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea has expanded the use of commodities in the region, which is anticipated to boost market growth more shortly.

Key participants include Corning Inc., Epistar Corp., Micron Technology, Inc., Opalux Inc., TDK Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Luminus Devices Inc., ICx Photonics, Inc., NKT Photonics Inc., and Palo Alto Research Center, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

One-Dimensional Photonic

Two-Dimensional Photonic

Three-Dimensional Photonic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Sensors

Solar & PV Cells

LEDs Displays

Optical Fibers

Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Photonic Crystals Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Photonic Crystals Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Photonic Crystals Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Photonic Crystals Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Eric Lee

