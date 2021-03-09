Plant-based Protein Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global Plant-based Protein Market is expected to be valued at USD 16.63 Billion in 2027 from USD 9.98 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.0% through the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding health among the health-conscious people and growing inclination towards adopting different dietary patterns among the population are promoting industry growth. Additionally,the soaring demand for several protein supplements among a large number of consumers for improving their health and wellness is further augmenting demand for different plant-based protein products, thus propelling the industry’s growth. The growing population’s sedentary lifestyle has led to the development of various lifestyle-related diseases, the elevating need for consuming a wide range of plant-based protein products.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Plant-based Protein industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights fromThe Report

In February 2019, Watson—business headquarters in non-dairy ingredient solutions in the U.S., signed an acquisitionwithGlanbia PLC. Watson is a supplier as well as manufacturer of high-quality food and beverage, custom nutrient premix, bakery ingredient, edible film, personal care and supplement, and material conditioning solutions.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to register a stellar growth rate during the estimatedtimeline. The growing urbanization and the rising consumer’s purchasing power have resulted inincreasing eating habits, augmenting the demand for different types ofplant-based protein products in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading industry participants include ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM),CARGILL, DuPont, GLANBIA, ROQUETTE FRÈRES,WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, KERRY GROUP, DSM,INGREDION, and EMSLAND GROUP, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of type, form, application, source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East &Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

