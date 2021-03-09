Plastic Adhesives Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by2027

The Plastics Adhesive Market is expected to be valued at USD 10.29 Billion in 2027 from USD 6.54 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.1% through the forecast period. The market is observing an increased demand attributable to the growing application of plastic adhesives in the packaging industry. Moreover, augmenting demand for plastic adhesives in numerous end-user industries, such as transportation and automotive, assembly, building and construction, and healthcare, is further adding to the market growth.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Plastic Adhesives industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/401

Key Highlights from Report:

Acrylic adhesives are observing significant growth in the industry accredited to their attributes of resistance to superior temperatures, oxidation, and ultraviolet rays, which increases their application in outdoor purposes. Acrylic adhesives can also circumvent the negative plasticizing action occurring with rubber and provides a better resistance when exposed to chemicals.

Plastic adhesives find extensive applications in the treatment of sports injuries. They can be used for wrapping soft tissue injuries offering compression and support, thereby minimizing swelling and protecting the injured area.

3M Company, Arkema SA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., and MaterBond Inc., among others, are the prominent market players.

Parker Hannifin Corporation, in April 2019, announced the finalization and signing of an agreement for gaining a controlling stake in Lord Corporation, with the acquisition deal valued at USD 3.68 Billion. Lord Corporation has an extensive product portfolio offering a wide range of specialty materials, adhesives, vibration and motion control tech, and coatings.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Plastic Adhesives Market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Silicone

Methyl Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline

Online

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Medical

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Assembly

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/401

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-adhesives-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Industrial Nitrogen Market Size

Cast Elastomers Market Trends

Industry 4.0 Market Share

Urgent Care Apps Market Growth

Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis

Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities

Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players

Tea Extracts Market Demand

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs