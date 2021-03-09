Plastic Waste Management Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview

The global plastic waste management market is expected to be valued at USD 40.80 Billion in 2027 from USD 32.46 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period.

Plastic waste management involves various approaches and strategies towards reprocessing plastic waste or scrap rather than dumping it into land or waterways in order to prevent environmental pollution. It is an umbrella term for numerous methodologies implemented to reuse and recycle plastic products to safeguard our natural surroundings from plastic waste accumulation, such as landfills and ocean debris, which otherwise leads to the contamination of the environment. Hence, several countries globally are increasingly adopting innovative plastic waste management techniques, such as chemical recycling, mechanical recycling, and integrated waste management solutions. These countries also encourage the adoption of various environmentally safe and sustainable waste disposal methods.

The established market players include Veolia Environment, Clean Harbors, Waste Management, Inc., Stericycle, Waste Connections, Inc., SUEZ, Covanta Holding Corporation, Republic Services, Biffa, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc.

The global plastic waste management market revenue is expected to register rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to fast-paced industrialization worldwide, the expanding residential and commercial sectors leading to increased plastic waste generation, and the growing significance of plastic waste management due to augmented health concerns. Increasing use of non-degradable plastic, the consequent rise in greenhouse gas emissions due to environmental pollution, rising government focus on promoting sustainable waste management practices, and high investment in advancing recycling technologies are the other vital factors fueling the market growth.

By Polymer Type (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

By Source (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Service Type (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Landfills

Energy Recovery

By Application Range (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Textiles

Food & Beverages

Others

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Plastic Waste Management industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Plastic Waste Management market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Plastic Waste Management market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Plastic Waste Management market?

