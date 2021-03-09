All news News

Population Health Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Eric LeeComments Off on Population Health Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global population health management solutions market size is expected to exceed USD 48.64 Billion in terms of revenue from USD 21.63 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027. Increasing adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is stimulating population health management solutions market growth.

Population health management solutions enables payers and providers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies, and also offer data storage, integration and patient monitoring options. These solution allow better patient care management by simplifying patient communication, risk stratification, data aggregation, and care coordination. Overall, population health management solutions enhance quality of patient care, cost-effectively.

Get a sample of the report from  https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/312

The advent of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and as data science, and their rapid integration within the healthcare sector is creating lucrative opportunities for the population health management solutions market. Moreover, the shift towards value-based payment from fee-for-service, and the growing awareness regarding value-based payment among consumers will foster market size through 2027.

Key players operating in the global population health management solutions market include I2I Population Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Koninklijke Philips, Enli Health Intelligence, Optum, IBM Corporation, Healthec, LLC, and Health Catalyst, among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: 

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-solutions-market

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Population Health Management Solutions market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:

  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Software
    • Services
    • Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
    • Consulting Services
    • Training and Education Services
    • Implementation Services
  • Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • On-Premise
    • Cloud-based
  • End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Healthcare Providers
      • Ambulatory Care Centers
      • Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
      • Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
      • Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
      • Other Healthcare Providers
    • Healthcare Payers
      • Public Payers
      • Private Payers
    • Others

The report addresses the following key points:

  • The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027
  • The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Population Health Management Solutions market
  • The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
  • Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
  • Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
  • In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
  • Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Click here to Get customization- https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/312

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore More Trending Reports

Ambulatory EHR Market Size

HEALTHCARE CRM MARKET SHARE

Marble market Trends

Mice Model Market Growth

Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Business Opportunities

Sports Guns Market Key Players

Industrial lubricants Market Demand

Mammography Workstations Market Competitive Landscape

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segments

Liquid Fertilizers Market Overview

Pet Food Packaging Industry

Adhesives & Sealants market Statistics

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Development Strategy

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Future Growth

Electric vehicle charging stations Market Research Methodology

Fiberglass Market Drivers

Food Certification Market Manufacturers

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Revenue

https://expresskeeper.com/
Eric Lee

Related Articles
All news

Analytical Standards Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Analytical Standards Market was valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2020 to 2027. The study of the Analytical Standards Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments and […]
All news

Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market 2021 Global Share, Growth by Company Overview – ACG Worldwide, Systech International, Xyntek, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Uhlmann Group, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Axway, Krber AG, Adents International, SEA Vision S.R.L., TraceLink Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, OPTEL Group, Antares Vision

anita_adroit

“ Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market analysis report crucial criterions like market size, growth development speed, restraints, driving forces, the reach of market, present and future marketplace inclinations, earnings forecast gauge and intriguing chances from 2021 to 2027. The segmentation of all Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market contains involves end-client programs, types of […]
All news

Guanine Industry Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2027:Changzhou Kangrui Chemical Co., Ltd., Tianjin Wuqing Beiyang Chemical Factory., Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd, XinXiang Tianfeng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

anita_adroit

This elaborate research report on global Guanine market, composed and compiled by Orbis Pharma Reports encompasses elaborate SWOT and PESTEL analysis derivatives to imbibe exact pulse of the market, which is integral for future ready investment decisions. The report is a highly dependable, unbiased reference documentation that lends ample clarity upon market growth structure, market […]