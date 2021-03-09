Population Health Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global population health management solutions market size is expected to exceed USD 48.64 Billion in terms of revenue from USD 21.63 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027. Increasing adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is stimulating population health management solutions market growth.

Population health management solutions enables payers and providers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies, and also offer data storage, integration and patient monitoring options. These solution allow better patient care management by simplifying patient communication, risk stratification, data aggregation, and care coordination. Overall, population health management solutions enhance quality of patient care, cost-effectively.

The advent of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and as data science, and their rapid integration within the healthcare sector is creating lucrative opportunities for the population health management solutions market. Moreover, the shift towards value-based payment from fee-for-service, and the growing awareness regarding value-based payment among consumers will foster market size through 2027.

Key players operating in the global population health management solutions market include I2I Population Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Koninklijke Philips, Enli Health Intelligence, Optum, IBM Corporation, Healthec, LLC, and Health Catalyst, among others.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Population Health Management Solutions market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premise Cloud-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Public Payers Private Payers Others



The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Population Health Management Solutions market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

