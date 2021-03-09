Precision Irrigation Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The global precision irrigation market is expected to be valued at USD 20.99 Billion by 2027 from USD 8.50 Billion in 2019, registering CAGR of 12.7% through the forecast period.
The growth of the market is attributable to the increasing global population, coupled with the demand for agricultural yield. Additionally, the rise in initiatives by governments across the globe through subsidies and low-interest loans for encouraging incorporating of modern irrigation systems are fuelling the growth of the global precision irrigation market.
Rising greenhouse vegetable production, coupled with scarcity of water in under-developed and developing countries, are boosting the demand for precision irrigation, and, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, its adoption reduces the usage of fertilizers to enhance crop productivity. This factor is estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the coming future.
Key participants in the precision irrigation market include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., and Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Precision Irrigation Market on the basis of type, application, and region:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Sprinkler Irrigation
- Drip Irrigation
- Others
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)
- Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, Sports Ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)
Global precision irrigation Market Highlights:
- Regional demand estimation and forecast
- Product Mix Matrix
- R&D Analysis
- Cost-Benefit Analysis
- Pre-commodity pricing volatility
- Supply chain optimization analysis
- Technological updates analysis
- Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
- Competitive Analysis
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Location Quotients Analysis
- Carbon Footprint Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Vendor Management
Regional Segmentation:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
Key Points Covered in This Section:
- Regional contribution
- Estimated revenue generation
- Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
- An expected rise in market share
- Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
Report Highlights:
- Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global precision irrigation business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
- The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).
- The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
- The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
