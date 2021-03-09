Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2029

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market- Overview

The odds of complications of gestational hypertension is a key force for the growth of preeclampsia diagnostics market. Preeclampsia affects 5% women globally, of which 0.5% to 1% develop the condition in severe form. Some of the major symptoms experienced in the condition are blurred vision, swelling of face and severe headache. It is one of the major causes of long-term debility, morbidity, and death among both the fetus and the mother.

Preeclampsia requires timely treatment to prevent complications. If not treated properly, the condition can lead to liver damage, brain damage and premature birth of the baby. Medical professionals used to prescribe test for protein in urine. However, test for protein in urine does not give relevant result all the time. Hence, this leaves scope for advancements in diagnostic tests for preeclampsia. Such pursuits point at growth of preeclampsia diagnostic market.

An upcoming research report on preeclampsia diagnostic market provides detailed insights into growth trends and opportunities likely to come to the fore in the said market over the 2019-2029 forecast period. Demand drivers and challenges pertinent to the preeclampsia diagnostic market are examined to provide reliable analysis of the assisted reproduction technology market over the forecast period.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market- Notable Developments

To eliminate the impact of preeclampsia on pregnant women and their fetuses, researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have developed a new kind of urine test. This test will help detect the ailment at early stage. Early detection of ailment will enable medical professionals to mitigate risks associated with preeclampsia.

The symptoms associated with preeclampsia are similar to signs of pregnancy. Hence, symptoms remain undetected until they start interfering with the health of pregnant women. To address this, the new test provides periodic and accurate diagnosis, and this way pregnant women can undertake measures to avoid risks associated with preeclampsia.

Increase in awareness about the test will allow pregnant women to take regular prenatal appointment at hospitals and clinics. This eventually will boost the preeclampsia diagnostic market in coming future.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market-Key Trends

The healthcare industry is witnessing a major shift in the way people perceive health and well-being. Today, people give adequate importance to preventive healthcare to leave less scope for the need for treatment. This approach is likely to shape preeclampsia diagnostic market as well. Pregnant women today undergo regular check-ups to prevent any kind of risk.

Digital wave in the field of healthcare will help establish a symbiotic relationship between patient population and healthcare providers. The healthcare providers will be able to monitor health of the pregnant women closely. This in turn will boost the preeclampsia diagnostic market.

Further, the use of AI, internet of medical things (IoMT), and blockchain will add significant value to the preeclampsia diagnostic market. AI will assist in patient monitoring.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market- Regional Outlook

North America is witnessing rise in the number of pregnancy related disorders. Hence researchers are trying to come up with new diagnostic tests. This factor is projected to boost global preeclampsia diagnostic market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold leading share in the global preeclampsia market, followed by North America. Rising population and high pregnancy rate in the region are prominent factors leading to demand for accurate preeclampsia diagnostic tests. Other factors include awareness about the disease.

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and high incidence of preeclampsia in Middle East and Africa make the region a potential contributor to preeclampsia diagnostic market.

Some of the prominent players in preeclampsia diagnostic market are Siemens AG, Roche, LionsGate Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH.

