Prenatal Testing Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2020 – 2027

The Prenatal Testing Market is expected to be valued at USD 8.08 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.23 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 12.9% through the forecast period. The market is poised to expand exponentially over the projected timeframe due to the escalating incidences of chromosomal defects with the rising maternal age. Every year nearly 10-15% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriages, with chromosomal defects observed in approximately 50% of cases.

Prenatal Testing market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Prenatal Testing market for the forecast period, 2020 -2027. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Prenatal Testing market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

The growing awareness about the advantages of advanced testing procedures is projected to further stimulate the market growth in the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the rising corrections and improvements in the reimbursement scenario in prenatal testing are further predicted to bolster the market growth in the estimated years. Additionally, the augmenting incidences of miscarriages globally are also adding traction to market growth.

However, the high expenses associated with testing procedures, lack of expertise, shortage of skilled professionals, and the absence of proper and advanced healthcare facilities in developing and underdeveloped economies are projected to restrain the growth of the market in the projected timeframe.

Major players in the global market include Quest Diagnostics, Natera, Inc., GeneDx, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ravgen Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Counsyl, Inc., LabCorp, and Eurofins NTD Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test type, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood or Saliva

Ultrasound

Urine

Amniocentesis

Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Chorionic villus sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Regional Analysis of the Prenatal Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Prenatal Testing market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Prenatal Testing market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

