PVDF Membrane Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global PVDF membrane market is expected to be valuedat USD 1,072.3 Million in 2027 from USD 582.3 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.9% through the forecast period. PVDF polyvinylidene fluoride membrane is a type of popular polymer and exhibits extraordinary properties, including superior chemical resistance, outstanding thermal stability, excellent process-ability, and several mechanical properties.
Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the PVDF membrane industry.
Key Highlights of Report
- In June 2020, a renowned firm, MICRODYN-NADIR launched an exclusive brand for their hollow-fiber PVDF ultrafiltration products. This—MICRODYN PureULTRA is largely used for treating surface water, groundwater,tertiary treated wastewater, and seawater.
- Rising investments in the activities of R&D by several biopharmaceutical companies are fueling the end-use industry segment’s growth.
- The Asia Pacific region held the highestindustry share in 2019, owing toincreasing population andgrowing urbanization as well as industrialization. Elevating need for industrial wastewater filtration and treatment in the region is further boosting the PVDF membrane market.
- Major participants in the industry are Merck Millipore, Arkema,Cytiva, Koch Separation Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pall, GVS, CITIC Envirotech,Membrane Solutions, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF membrane market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Hydrophilic
- Hydrophobic
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Ultrafiltration
- Microfiltration
- Nanofiltration
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- General Filtration
- Sample Preparation
- Bead-based Assays
- Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Biopharmaceutical
- Industrial
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
- Rest of MEA
Global PVDF Membrane Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
