PVDF Membrane Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global PVDF membrane market is expected to be valuedat USD 1,072.3 Million in 2027 from USD 582.3 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.9% through the forecast period. PVDF polyvinylidene fluoride membrane is a type of popular polymer and exhibits extraordinary properties, including superior chemical resistance, outstanding thermal stability, excellent process-ability, and several mechanical properties.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the PVDF membrane industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, a renowned firm, MICRODYN-NADIR launched an exclusive brand for their hollow-fiber PVDF ultrafiltration products. This—MICRODYN PureULTRA is largely used for treating surface water, groundwater,tertiary treated wastewater, and seawater.

Rising investments in the activities of R&D by several biopharmaceutical companies are fueling the end-use industry segment’s growth.

The Asia Pacific region held the highestindustry share in 2019, owing toincreasing population andgrowing urbanization as well as industrialization. Elevating need for industrial wastewater filtration and treatment in the region is further boosting the PVDF membrane market.

Major participants in the industry are Merck Millipore, Arkema,Cytiva, Koch Separation Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pall, GVS, CITIC Envirotech,Membrane Solutions, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF membrane market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

General Filtration

Sample Preparation

Bead-based Assays

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Biopharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

Global PVDF Membrane Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

