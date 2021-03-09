All news

Radiation Dose Management Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global Radiation Dose Management Market size was valued at USD 202.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 505.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.6%. Growing information about the radiography and its possible side effects, the market is showing substantial expansion opportunities. One of the main contributing factors to market growth is the growing usage of industrial technologies for medical imaging, such as X-ray, computed tomography (C.T.), fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Radiation Dose Management market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Competitive Landscape

The market for radiation dose management market is fairly in the consolidated side, with a limited number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The players involved in the radiation dose management market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large service facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Landauer Inc.

G.E. Healthcare

Medicvision

Bayer AG

Toshiba MSC

Sectra

Seimens Healthcare Private Limited

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Radiation Dose Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Radiation Dose Management Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Radiation Dose Management Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Radiation Dose Management Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Radiation Dose Management Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

