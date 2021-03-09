Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020 – 2030

Analysis of the Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market

According to the report, the global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in various geographies.

By Company

TenCate

Low & Bonar PLC

GSE

Propex

Asahi Kasei Advance

Maccaferri

Hanes GEO Components

Tensar Corporation

Tenax

Huesker

ACE Geosynthetics

NAUE

Feicheng Lianyi

Taian Modern Plastic

Shandong Hongxiang New Geo-Material

Taian Road Engineering Materials

The pricing strategy, marketing strategy, promotional strategy, and the distribution channel adopted by each of these companies is provided in the market report.

Segment by Type

Geogrids

Geocells

High Strength Woven Fabrics

Others ================== Segment by Application

Slopes & Walls

Embankments Over Soft Soils

Roads and Railways