Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market, Size, Share, Company Profiles And Future Trends Forecast To 2027

The rising incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the vehicles to augment their reliability and security is presumed to strengthen the requirement for remote vehicle shutdown systems, thereby proliferating the market expansion. However, the privacy issues surrounding the smart systems’ implementation and the increasing chances of vehicle damage due to the engine’s untimely lockdown are estimated to act as market restraining factors over the projected timeline.

The increasing incidences of vehicle theft and the surging requirement for innovative and enhanced automated technology to improve vehicle’s security are driving the market demand.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key players operating in the global remote vehicle shutdown market are Frotcom International, Sonic Electronix, Inc., PassTime, OnStar Corporation, Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., Scania AB, EMCO Software, Fleetsmart, LoJack Corporation, and Cobra Car Tech Ltd., among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automatic

Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Electric

Diesel

Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Solution Insight :

The rapid integration of artificial intelligence, IoT, and other automation systems in the vehicles is strengthening the automatic segment’s growth curve. The market segment is presumed to command the market’s growth through the projected timeframe and is presumed to report a CAGR of 8% during the analysis period.

The electric segment is presumed to proliferate at a considerable rate during the projected timeline, recording a CAGR of 9.7%, owing to augmenting the trend and adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The growth is also attributable to the staggering decrease in greenhouse gas emissions from electric cars.

North America is presumed to command the market throughout the forecast timeframe due to the augmenting concerns surrounding vehicles’ safety and security in the region. The region’s market growth is led by the United States, with California reporting the maximum number of vehicle thefts.

The Asia Pacific is presumed to become the fastest-growing region globally due to the rising incidences of vehicle robberies over the last decade in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market based on type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

