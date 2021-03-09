Rheology Modifiers Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global rheology modifiers market is expected to be valued at USD 9,292.8 Million in 2027 from USD 7,139.6 Millionin 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.3%through the forecast period. Rheology modifiers are specific substances that are added to fluid formulations to change their rheology/flow. Due to rheology modifiers’ properties, such as improved viscosity, they are extensively used in the paints & coatings industry to regulate the flow behavior of various kinds of paints. For instance, rheology modifiers manufactured by the German chemicals company BASF help reduce the spattering and dripping of paint throughout its brush or roller application. Moreover, it enhances the sag resistance of the paint by controlling its viscidity rise. Rheology modifiers play a vital role during the transportation and storage of paints, as they help prevent sedimentation of the pigments present in the paint. Therefore, rheology modifiers help maintain the shelf stability and ease of application of paints & coatings.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the rheology modifiers industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The Asia Pacific rheology modifiers market is poised to emerge as the leading regional segment of the global rheology modifiers market. Increasing building and construction activities in the region, the booming automotive industry, rising demand for premium cosmetics and personal care products, and surging disposable incomes of individuals act as the key growth propellers for this regional market.

The key industry participants include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Cargill Inc., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Elementis PLC, Croda International PLC, and Clariant AG.

In January 2020, the U.S.-based leading specialty chemicals manufacturer, Milliken & Company, completed the acquisition of Borchers Group Limited, a globally recognized chemicals company. Borchers is widely known for its high-performance coating additives, inks, adhesives, and a comprehensive range of rheology modifiers, dispersants, cobalt-free driers, polymerization catalysts, wetting agents, and adhesion promoters.

Emergen Research has segmented the global rheology modifiers market based on product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Organic

Inorganic

By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paints & Coatings

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Inks

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of Middle East & Africa



