Road Safety Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The Global Road Safety Market is expected to be valued at USD 5.77 Billion in 2027 from USD 2.96 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 9.2% through the forecast period. The rising number of road accidents worldwide is attributing to the industry’s growth. The growing need for road structure improvement to ensure public security is primarily fueling the growth of the sector for road safety. Stringent regulations and rules of the government about road safety are highly contributing to the market’s growth.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Road Safety industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Key Highlights from The Report
- In April 2019, a modern global technology firm—Redflex Holdings, which creates and designs solutions for smarter cities, announced to introduce Halo Edge.The next generation modern ANPR camera solutions (based on the deep learning algorithms), the Halo Edge,aids in delivering clean air along withthe detection of low emissions zones.
- The Red Light & Speed Enforcement sub-segment accounted for the highest industry share of 51.2% in 2019. The growing need for reducing the number of right-angle crashes and collisions has encouraged the adoption of speed enforcement and red light
- Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth in the projected timeframe. The rapid adoption of several cutting-edge technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and the implementation of data analytics solutions in transportation, has contributed to the regional market’s development.
- Major players in the sectorare REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SWARCO, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, IDEMIA, JENOPTIK, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, FLIR SYSTEMS, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, SIEMENS, and CUBIC CORPORATION.
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Road Safety Market on the basis of solutions, services, and region:
Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Incident Detection & Response
- Red Light & Speed Enforcement
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)
- Others
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Managed Services
- Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
Global Road Safety Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
