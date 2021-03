Robotic Gripper Market 2021 Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Top Key Players: Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Grabit Inc, Schmalz, Festo, Applied Robotics Inc.

Robotic grippers are used for material handling usually for industrial robots. Robotic grippers are capable of grasping, holding, lifting, and moving material. These grippers work just as a human hand and are also available with a deformable finger-like structure to grip irregular shapes and structures. Robotic grippers perform very well for repetitive cycles, and they are considered ideal for handling heavy loads and working in extreme temperatures where it is difficult for humans to operate. Many styles and sizes of robotic grippers exist to cater to an extensive range of applications. Particular kinds of robotic grippers are designed for the handling of fragile products. Robotic grippers are classified broadly as two types, multiple, and part specific robotic grippers. Multiple use robotic grippers are usually programmable and reduce the changeover time to approximately zero, while part specific robotic grippers are used for mechanically repetitive tasks as it has limited control options. Leading players in the global robotic grippers market are focused on developing high-speed robotic gripper along with heavy payload robot to cater to the fuelling demand for high-speed applications across end-use industries.

Robotic Grippers Market: Dynamics

The manufacturers are concerned about improving their production efficiency and supply chain process while reducing operational costs. This has created a demand for automation in the manufacturing sector, which is expected to fuel the global robotic grippers market. Ample growth opportunities for robotic grippers have been created as a result of steady growth in e-commerce and retail sector. Robotic grippers also help in improving accuracy and reduce product damage while packaging. However, installation costs and massive initial investment remains one of the major factor hampering the growth of robotic grippers market. Also, shortage of skilled workforce and trained personnel to operate and handle such equipment also makes manufacturers reluctant in investing in robotic grippers.

Manufacturers are manufacturing collaborative robots, which has created the need for collaborative robotic grippers. Collaborative robotic grippers have generated an impact in the global robotic grippers market, and are expected to have lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to the boom in industrial automation.

Robotic Grippers Market: Segmentation

Globallythe robotic grippers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, jaw type, gripper type, application and end use industries–

On the basis of Product Type, the global robotic grippers market has been segmented as follows-

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

Vacuum Grippers/Suction Cups

Magnetic Grippers

On the basis of Jaw Type, the global robotic grippers market has been segmented as follows-

Parallel

Angular

Toggle

On the basis of Gripper Type, the global robotic grippers market has been segmented as follows-

Multiple-Use gripper

Part-Specific gripper

On the basis of Application, the global robotic grippers market has been segmented as follows-

Pick & place

Packing

Filling

Palletizing

Others

On the basis of End Use Industries, the global robotic grippers market has been segmented as follows-

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Machinery

Logistics

Robotic Grippers Market: Key players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global robotic grippers market are SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Robotiq Inc., Soft Robotics, Inc., SAS Automation, LLC, Applied Robotics, Inc., Grabit, Inc., Yaskawa Motoman Robotics, Dover Corporation, J. Schmalz GmbH, Festo AG & Co. KG, TGW Robotics GmbH, Bastian Solutions, LLC and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global robotic grippers market during the forecast period.

Robotic Grippers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global robotic grippers market has been divided into seven key regions as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global robotic grippers market during the forecast period owing to the heavy investment in manufacturing automation. Emerging markets of Latin America, ASEAN are projected to exhibit high growth possibilities which can be attributed to increased demand for packaged food & beverages and electronics in the region.

