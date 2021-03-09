Siding Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2027

The global siding market size is expected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by2027 from USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% through the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the rise in residential construction across the globe and drastic changes in consumer lifestyles.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Siding industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

The APAC market is projected to deliver a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. The rise in urbanization and industrialization trends, favourable government schemes for sustainable development and growth of the construction sector, and the launch of government schemes for residential & commercial construction are playing a vital role in the expansion of the regional siding market.

Key players contributing to the global siding market share are James Hardie Limited Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical, Boral Limited, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group, and Nichiha Corporation, among others.

These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the market.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global siding market based on application, material type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Residential Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Wood Vinyl Fiber Cement Concrete Bricks Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



Global Siding Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

