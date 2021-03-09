SLAM Technology Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global SLAM Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications’ rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Besides, the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide is also expected to augment the market over the forecasted timeline.

The researcher assessing the SLAM Technology market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Mobeewave was acquired by Apple Inc. Apple put itself in competition with Jack Dorsey’s Square, which was a pioneer in mobile and tablet payment technologies, with the deal. Also, Apple will deliver fast, simple payments without any other apps by integrating Mobeewave ‘s technology.

The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology’s wide utilization in industrial robotics.

Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology’s extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the mining industry is likely to hold the largest market. The factors driving the market growth comprise a notable increase in the substantial level of risk control and risk reduction accomplished by integrating SLAM technologies.

In the forecast period, North America will lead the market. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region’s market development.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

