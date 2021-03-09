Slide Stainer Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2019 – 2029

Global Slide Stainer Market: Overview

Slide strainers are witnessing striking technological improvements from the growing trend of laboratory processes automation. They are popularly employed in labs for quality histology staining results. The evolution in the slide stainer market has seen some substantial improvements in their workflows, management and reporting capabilities, and overall productivity. Key technologies used in slide stainer include hematoxylin and eosin, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and microbiology. A range of user-specified staining protocols have made way to end users in the slide stainer market. Array of slide stainer launched in the market in recent years are characterized by an effective reagent management system, high staining capacity to meet different staining protocols, and better safety controls.

Growing numbers of skilled lab personnel in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are reinforcing the uptake of slide stainers in various parts of the world.

Global Slide Stainer Market: Growth Dynamics

Strides made in lab instrumentation automation have led to the application of slide stainers in disease diagnosis and oncology research. The growing health burden of infectious diseases is a key factor catalyzing the demands in the slide stainers market, especially in developed countries. In developing world, the prevalence of infectious diseases has spurred spending of the population on regular health checkups, which has motivated healthcare providers such as hospitals to automate lab processes. This has bolstered the demand for high-performing slide stainers. Rapidly rising elderly populations in some emerging economies have bolstered lucrative avenues for the uptake of slide stainers in diagnostics.

Advent of automated slide stainer instrumentation is expected to advance the potential in the slide stainers market. Over the past few years, an array of proprietary technologies in automated slide stainers have been unveiled in the market. These are focused on meeting the need for high-throughput slide stainers. Advances in diagnostic software play crucial role in improving the performance of slide stainers.

Global Slide Stainer Market: Notable Development

The slide stainers market is seeing the trend of portable slide stainers that are versatile, portable, and are equipped with intuitive user interface. Labs with shallow counters and low-hanging cabinets have witnessed the need for portable slide containers that can meet the condition with limited counter space. Thus numerous manufacturers in the slide stainer market are leaning on unveiling products with compact footprint. High tissue staining productivity is expected to be the key proposition in their product development initiatives.

Prominent companies in the global slide stainers market are putting bets in organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to consolidate their shares. They are harnessing patented de-colorization process to aid product innovation. Further, top players are adding characteristics that make automated slide stainers meet the needs of variety of staining protocols in pathology and radiology.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the slide stainers market are Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corp., and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Global Slide Stainer Market: Regional Assessment

Regions with high-growth potential in the global slide stainers m

erica and Europe have witnessed sizable opportunities from the growing demands for automated slide stainers across end users. Growing expertise of lab professional is expected to open new prospects in emerging and developed markets. Asia Pacific has been witnessing the substantial uptake of automated slide stainers in radiology in recent years, making it a prominent region in the slide stainer market. Further lucrative avenues in developing and developed countries of the region will come to the fore in the region from the growing research on treatment of infectious diseases.

