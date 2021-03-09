Sodium Dichromate Market 2020 Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast By 2027

The Global Sodium Dichromate Market is expected to be valued at USD 1,242.4 Million in 2027 from USD 759.2 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.3% through the estimated period. The industry is experiencing an enormous demand on account of the rapidly growing textile industry.

The sodium dichromate’s application in chrome-based dyeing has an immense significance in the dyeing procedures of textiles’ fiber.

The output textile fiber’s dyeing quality, about color aesthetics, is difficult to achieve by any type of dye in the market. Apart from the good wet fastness and several color characteristics, the chrome-based procedure offers energy-saving and economic benefits as well as environmental safety.

The sodium dichromate is a crucial chromium product, having broad usage in the chromium pigments production and chromic acid used in leather tanning and corrosion control. Tanning animal hides for making leather comprises the modified structure of hide protein, thereby enhancing its durability along with making its less prone to disintegration and dying.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sodium Dichromate market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sodium Dichromate market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sodium Dichromate market.

Major players in the sector are Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Lanxess, Elementis, Jinshi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Chongquing Minfeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Soda Xinjiang Sing Horn Group, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sanayii AS.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sodium dichromate market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Calcium Roasting

Calcium-Free Roasting

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal Finishing

Chromium Compounds Preparation

Leather Tanning

Pigment

Wood Preservative

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

