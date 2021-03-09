Soil Monitoring Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The global Soil Monitoring Market is expected to be valued at USD 872.3 million in 2027 from USD 345.6 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 13.0% through the forecast period. The industry’s growth is primarilyattributed to the rising water scarcity and rapid changes in environmental scenarios. Additionally, the rising government’s initiatives aboutthe conservation of water have led to the elevating need for various advancedsoil monitoring devices.The increasing implementation of technologies in information communication and the trend ofIoT is accelerating the growth of the sector.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Soil Monitoring industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from The Report

In November 2019, a market leader for transporting and lifting heavy objects, Mammoet, made a collaborationwith the SGS group—helping the company in huge oil refinery construction in Nigeria.

The ground-based monitoring system sub-segment accounted for 55.2% of the highestindustry share in 2019. The rapid adoption of these monitoringsystems by skilled farmers in the developing economies for increasing agricultural productivity and enhancing the quality of crops is impacting the segment’s growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience steady growth during the estimated timeline, owing to its continuous strive in increasing agricultural productivity through the implementation ofseveral technologically advanced practices in agriculture.

Leading participants in the sector are The Toro Company, Element Materials Technology, CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC, SGS GROUP, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., METER GROUP, CROPX TECHNOLOGIES, SENTEK TECHNOLOGIES, Aquamonix,SPECTRUM TECHNOLOGIES, etc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Soil Monitoring Market on the basis of system type, offering, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Ground-based Monitoring Systems

Sensing and Imagery Systems

Others (Telematics Systems and Robotics)

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Non-Agricultural

Agricultural

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East &Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

