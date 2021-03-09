Target Drones Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Target Drones Market Size To Be Worth USD 7.26 Billion By 2027. Market growth is driven by advancements in battery & camera technology, expanding application scope of drones in the commercial sector, and increased adoption of target drones by the intelligence bureau and defense agencies across the globe.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Target Drones industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific region, led by China, India, and South Korea, is expected to hold a major chunk of the global target drones market on account of considerable budget allotment by these countries for their defense& law enforcement grooming purposes.The rise in terrorist activities, asymmetric warfare, and incidences of interpersonal stand-offs will also fuel the demand for target drones. Moreover, enhancement in semiconductor solutions, growth in the manufacturing industry, and higher economic development in the region will foster market revenue share through 2027.

Key players operating in the global target drones market are The Boeing Company, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Skyrocket Toys LLC,Prox Dynamics, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Microdones, Acumen Robot Intelligence, and Aerix Drone, among others.

In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of COMSovereign Holding Corp.,announced its merger with US-based ComSovereign Corp in 2019. ComSovereign Corp is a consortium of power systems, 5G telecommunications radio, and silicon photonics, designed for next-gen global networks.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented theGlobal Target Drones Market based on payload, end-user, type, and region:

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Camera & Explosives Control Systems Tracking Systems Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



