Summary

Tourism Flows in Israel

 

 

Pre-pandemic Israel enjoyed rising rates of inbound arrivals thanks to a flurry of targeted promotional campaigns, increased available routes from more countries and overall improved security, though domestic tourism had remained fairly stagnant. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 has tumbled tourism’s progress and led to steep declines in inbound arrivals and outbound departures. Closed borders have meant cancelled flights while hotels shut their doors and attractions ceased operations.

Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

Heavy promotion of Israel as a destination to aid recovery, while advances in tech work towards increasing travel safety

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 2 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 3 Inbound City Arrivals 2015-2020

Table 4 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Leisure Inbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 20

 

…continued

 

