Tympanostomy Products Market Real Time Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Overview

A recent World Health Organization study estimates that about 709 million people worldwide are suffering from otitis media. And, from these a large chunk of 90% are children. And, this is leading to growth in the tympanostomy market, which is set to chart a sluggish growth over the forecast period, bringing the market worth up by a couple of millions.

It is pertinent to here that while growth slowed, it will be back on track, owing to investment pumped in my market players over the forecast period.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Notable Development

The landscape of global Tympanostomy Products market is witnessing a slew of notable developments, which are shaping the future and overall appearance of the competitive landscape. A peek into the global tympanostomy products market is given below.

The global Tympanostomy Products market is slightly consolidated. And, prominent players in the global Tympanostomy Products market are Olympus Corporation, Summit Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Grace Medical, Preceptis Medical, Inc., Atos Medical, and EON Meditech Pvt. Ltd., among others

In order to strengthen their position, it is important to create an edge over competitors and that can be created only with advancement in technology and that requires and investment in research and development in order to push innovation. Some enter into strategic alliances while exploring synergies, paving the way for growth in the future.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market:  Key trends and driver

The global tympanostomy market is looking at significant factors of growth over the forecast period. Some of the prominent ones include the following. A complete analysis can be perused in the upcoming market study report prepared by TMR Research.

  • One of the biggest challenges arising in the healthcare sector is that of antibiotic resistance. This leads to growth in the recurrent otitis media with effusion part. Besides, in general, there is a growing preference for tympanostomy procedures. Additionally, it is worth noting that in pediatric patients, prevalence of chronic otitis media is high.  Often this occurs along with upper respiratory tract infection, leading to redness in tympanic membrane.
  • Growth in demand for flouroplastic material is noted owing to popular traits such as beveled shape resisting occlusion, superior biocompatibility and smoothness. Besides, materials such as silicone allow for proper lubrication, allowing for easy insertion and removal of products. Physic-chemical properties such as softness, elasticity and compliance make propel growth into the global tympanostomy market.
  • It is worth mentioning here that obliterating need for general anesthesia while removing and inserting tube inserters is also leading to high adoption among ENT surgeons as this is particularly effective with pediatric patients suffering from recurrent otitis media with effusion infection. This again is contributing positively towards growth of global tympanostomy market.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market:  Regional Analysis

Owing to rising incidence of otitis media infection in kids, North America will hold a dominant position in the global Tympanostomy products market. The region that will follow North America is Europe, credit a robust reimbursement framework. Besides, the regulatory environment is quite helpful. However, it is pertinent to note here that fastest growing market is set to be the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and this growth will be attributable to rising incidence of ear infections. Besides, the area is witnessing massive medical tourism.

Tympanostomy products market segmentation is as follows:

By Product

  • Tube Inserters
  • Tympanostomy Tubes

By Material

  • Silicon
  • Fluoroplastic
  • Titanium
  • Stainless Steel

By Application

  • Recurrent Otitis Media with Effusion
  • Chronic Otitis Media

