U.S.Lime Market is expected to experience an impressive CAGR growth 3.7 % through 2016-2026 | FMI

Future Market Insights presents an analysis of the U.S lime market in a new publication titled “Lime Market: U.S. Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026.” The consumption of lime in the U.S. was pegged at 19,600 KT in 2015 and this is expected to increase to 27,074 KT by the end of 2026. The U. S lime market is projected to represent incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,096.8 Mn between 2016 and 2026. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on the various drivers and restraints likely to influence the market during the forecast period (2016 – 2026).

Increasing use of lime to remove impurities during metallurgical operations is expected to boost overall growth of the U.S lime market in the next 10 years. Developments in the metal industry have led to a significant rise in the demand for lime and the market is forecast to register healthy growth over the coming years. Another key driver impacting the demand for lime in the U.S. market is its increasing use for producing precipitated calcium carbonate. Growing prominence of lime alternatives such as limestone, calcined gypsum, magnesium hydroxide etc. are expected to pose challenges to its market growth in the country. Besides, less storage time is another challenge faced by market players in the U.S. lime market. Lime, when stored for more than six months, changes its physical and chemical characteristics due to absorption of carbon dioxide and moisture, and the product becomes unsuitable for use. These factors are likely to restrict revenue growth of the U.S lime market over the forecast period.

Segmentation highlights

The U.S lime market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into Quick Lime and Hydrated Lime; and on the basis of Application into Cement Manufacturing, Metal Manufacturing, Chemical (Water Treatment, Flue Gas, Others), Fertilizer, Pulp & Paper, and Others.

The Quick Lime product type segment is estimated to account for a market value share of 83.3% by 2016 end and is expected to gain 90 BPS over the forecast period

The Hydrated Lime product type segment is estimated to account for a market value share of 16.7% by 2016 end and is estimated to be pegged at 2,967 KT in terms of volume by 2016 end

The Metal Manufacturing application segment is estimated to account for a market value share of 32.8% by 2016 end and is estimated to be pegged at 6,614 KT in terms of volume by 2016 end

The Chemical application segment is estimated to account for a market value share of 33.3% by 2016 end and is anticipated to be pegged at 6,724 KT in terms of volume by 2016 end

Regional projections

The U.S lime market is segmented into the key regions of Northeast, Midwest, South, and Western. The Northeast U.S. lime market is estimated to account for a value share of 7.1% of the U.S lime market by 2016 end. Demand for lime in the Northeast U.S lime market is expected to be driven by water treatment plants. The Western U.S. lime market is estimated to account for a market value share of 16.7% by 2016 end, owing to an increasing production in the pulp and paper industries.

Vendor insights

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the U.S lime market such as CARMEUSE, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., CHENEY LIME & CEMENT COMPANY, Lhoist, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, Pete Lien & Sons Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Graymont Limited, and Valley Minerals LLC. Top market players are expanding their production facilities and introducing latest technology and equipment to meet market demand, besides adopting strategies such as acquisitions and alliances to expand their presence and retain market share.

