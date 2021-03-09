Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size to be Worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027. According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size is forecast to reachUSD 56.18 Billion by2027from USD 19.22 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 14.3% through the forecast duration.The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military &defense sector.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) areseeing high demand from the military &defense sector due to its benefits in significantlyreducing risk with activities like offensive strikes and reconnaissance.

Key players operating in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market are Elbit Systems, Boeing, Aerovironment, Thales Group, BAE Systems, 3D Robotics, Airbus, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron, and Northrop Grumann Corporation, among others.

Thales Group, an aerospace company, entered into a partnership agreement with Skyports, an urban air mobility infrastructure provider, in May 2020to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising of COVID-19 rapid test and PPE kits through drones between distant and remote medical centers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small UAVs Strategic & Tactical UAVs Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Visual Line of Sight Extended Visual Line of Sight Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) < 25 Kg 25 – 170 Kg > 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Payloads Data Links Ground Control Stations Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Surveying & Mapping Firefighting Traffic Management Warehousing Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military &Defense Commercial Government & Law Enforcement Consumers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

