Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size to be Worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027. According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size is forecast to reachUSD 56.18 Billion by2027from USD 19.22 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 14.3% through the forecast duration.The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military &defense sector.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/394
Key Highlights From The Report
- Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) areseeing high demand from the military &defense sector due to its benefits in significantlyreducing risk with activities like offensive strikes and reconnaissance.
- Key players operating in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market are Elbit Systems, Boeing, Aerovironment, Thales Group, BAE Systems, 3D Robotics, Airbus, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron, and Northrop Grumann Corporation, among others.
- Thales Group, an aerospace company, entered into a partnership agreement with Skyports, an urban air mobility infrastructure provider, in May 2020to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising of COVID-19 rapid test and PPE kits through drones between distant and remote medical centers.
Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Small UAVs
- Strategic & Tactical UAVs
- Special Purpose UAVs
- Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Remotely Piloted
- Optionally Piloted
- Fully Autonomous
- Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Visual Line of Sight
- Extended Visual Line of Sight
- Beyond Line of Sight
- Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- < 25 Kg
- 25 – 170 Kg
- > 170 Kg
- System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Platforms
- Payloads
- Data Links
- Ground Control Stations
- Launch & Recovery Systems
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Combat Support
- Search and Rescue
- Transportation
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
- Surveying & Mapping
- Firefighting
- Traffic Management
- Warehousing
- Others
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Military &Defense
- Commercial
- Government & Law Enforcement
- Consumers
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
- North America
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/394
Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.
Related Reports:
Industrial Nitrogen Market Size
Urgent Care Apps Market Growth
Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis
Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities
Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogshttps://expresskeeper.com/