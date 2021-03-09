Unmanned Composite Materials Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market is expected to be valued at USD 3,222.3 Million in 2027 fromUSD 1,064.4 Millionin 2019, registering a CAGR of 14.8% through the forecast period. Unmanned systems are remote-controlled or self-driving machines equipped with AI sensors, automatic control systems, and advanced communication and data processing features. These systems are used extensively in military operations, rescue or search operations, and civilian surveillance. The widely used unmanned systems include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs). Composite materials, which comprisespecific binding and reinforcement materials like matrix and fiber, are ideally used in unmanned systems.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Unmanned Composite Materials industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from Report:

The Asia Pacific unmanned composite materials market is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast timeline. The growing adoption of UAVs/drones and aerostat systems and the rapidly increasing use of unmanned systems for military and civilian applications in the regionare boosting the regional market growth.

The leading market competitors include Renegade Materials Corporation, Startasys Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Solvay, Teledyne, Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Owens Corning, and Toray Industries.

In December 2020, Skydio, the global leader in autonomous flight technology, collaborated with Arris, the leading producer of advanced composite materials, to redefine the UAV airframe design using Arris’s breakthrough Additive Molding™ carbon fiber technology.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned composite materials market based on material type, platform, application, and region:

By Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

By Platform (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Interior

Exterior

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

