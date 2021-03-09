Urban Air Mobility Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the Global Urban Air Mobility Market size is expected to exceed USD 15.54 Billion in terms of revenue from USD 3.10 Billion in 2023, delivering a CAGR of 25.9% through 2030. Rise in number of smart city initiatives and surging demand for an alternative mode of transportation is expected to drive urban air mobility market growth
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Urban Air Mobility industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Key Highlights from Report
- In the regional landscape, Europe is expected to be a major revenue contributor for the urban air mobility market in the forecast period. Various European countries are exploring the potential of drones after the UAM initiative EIP-SCC (European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities), which may foster regional industry size through 2027.
- Key players operating in the global urban air mobility market include AIRSPACEX,Airbus A3, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), Carter Aviation, CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Bartini, Lilium Aviation, Passenger Drone, Vimana, and Volocopter, among others.
- Airbus, the RATP Group, Group ADP, and along with the French civil aviation authority and Paris Ile-de-France region announced the launch of a feasibility study in June 2020 to demonstrate an urban system of VTOL vehicles for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Urban Air Mobility Market on the basis of component, operations, range, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)
- Infrastructure
- Charging Stations
- Vertiports
- Traffic Management
- Platform
- Air Taxis
- Air Shuttles
- Air Metros
- Last-Mile Delivery
- Air Ambulance
- Personal Aerial Vehicle
- Cargo Aerial Vehicle
- Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)
- Piloted
- Autonomous
- Hybrid
- Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)
- Intercity
- Intracity
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
