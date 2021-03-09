Urgent Care Apps Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The global urgent care apps market is expected to register massive growth in the upcoming years due to various favorable factors. Increasing demand for patient-centric treatment, growing adoption of mobile healthcare apps, surging focus on reducing healthcare costs, and rising acceptance of home health care. Moreover, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry for high-quality healthcare outcomes is expected to boost the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the urgent care apps industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The North Americanurgent care apps market is the leading regional market due to its highest contribution to the overall market revenue growth. The rising need for urgent access to care and regular follow-ups, increasing healthcare app launches, surging adoption of new medical technologies, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are the key parameters fueling the regional market growth.

The key industry participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., Medisafe Limited, Allm Inc.,TigerConnect, Inc., Hospify Limited, CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Vocera Communications, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Voalte, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

In March 2020, Epic, in collaboration with the renowned health-tech organization OCHIN, launched its new mobile application that delivers urgent care for people on the COVID-19 frontline and provides them with immediate access to patients’ electronic health records (EHRs). In the same month, Arvi, an India-based health-tech start-up, introduced its new healthcare solution for senior citizens. The new solution offers a medical alert system that helps senior citizens with emergency care at their doorsteps.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market in terms of product type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps and In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps and Pre-hospital Emergency Care

Post-hospital Applications

By Clinical Area (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Trauma

Stroke

Others

By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Usage (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Medication Management

Rehabilitation

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

U.K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



