Veterinary Vaccines Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global veterinary vaccines market is projected to value nearly USD 12.75 Billion by 2027. The growth of the market is attributable to the growing threats of zoonotic diseases and disorders coupled with the increasing inclination for using fewer harsh antibiotics. Additionally, increasing incidences of livestock disorders are estimated to fuel the growth of the global veterinary vaccines market. However, the lack of appropriate standards, coupled with improved quality controls,is restraining the growth of the global veterinary vaccines market.

The report offers a panoramic view of the veterinary vaccines market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights of Report

  • In January 2020, Automazioni VX, Inc. and Merck Animal Health entered into a cooperative agreement for collaboration and to launch Innoject Pro. This technology is developed for subcutaneous injection vaccination of chicken to save them from infection.
  • Key playersoperating in the global veterinary vaccines market include Bayer AG, Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Aptimmune Biologics Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A.

Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary vaccines market based on type, administration path, technology, infection, and region.

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • Poultry
    • Swine
    • Aquaculture
    • Cattle
    • Cat
    • Dog
  • Administration Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • Oral
    • Injection
    • Spray/Immersion
  • Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • Inactivated
    • Live Attenuated
    • Recombinant
    • Toxoid
  • Infection Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • Fungal
    • Bacterial
    • Parasitic
    • Viral
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • North America
      1. U.S.
      2. Canada
      3. Mexico
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. U.K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. India
      5. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East & Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. U.A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

