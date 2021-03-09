Water Storage Systems Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The Water Storage Systems Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 24.36 Billion in 2027 from USD 16.10 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.7% through the forecast period. The substantial market growth can be accredited to the augmenting awareness and apprehension about the shortage of fresh and potable water and the increasing consumption of clean water. Recycling of the wastewater produced by the factories and industries is further contributing to the industry growth. Regions suffering from harsh climatic settings and augmented risk of drought are contributing to the rapid adoption of innovative water storage systems.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Water Storage Systems industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The hydraulic fracture storage and collection sub-segment occupied a substantial share of the industry in 2019, accounting for a 39.1% share. The segment growth can be accredited to the growing usage of treated and clean water in refineries.

The fiberglass material sub-segment is anticipated to proliferate at a significantly high CAGR of 6.7% throughout the projected timeframe. The growing usage of water tanks made from fiberglass material in the commercial and industrial sectors is propelled by the numerous advantages of fiberglass, such as anti-aging, fire-resistant, and reliable nature.

Prominent players of the industry are Sintex Plastics Technology Limited, Containment Solutions, Inc., CST Industries, Inc., Synalloy Corporation, Mcdermott International, Inc., Fiber Technology Corporation, AG Growth International Inc., Caldwell Tanks, Snyder Industries, and BH Tank.

AG Growth International, Inc., acquired Intellifarms, a leading provider of technology-based products that enable monitoring of grain conditions during storage, in 2019. The acquisition is set to expand the former’s presence and capabilities such as technology, controls, and project management services.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Water Storage Systems Market on the basis of application, material, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Rainwater Harvesting & Collection

Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection

On-site Water & Wastewater Collection

Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage

Potable Water Storage System

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Plastic

Fiberglass

Concrete

Steel

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Municipal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



