Waterproofing Systems Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The Waterproofing Systems Market is expected to be valued at USD 82.29 Billion in 2027 from USD 51.35 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.5% through the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the rapid utilization of waterproofing systems to augment the longevity and durability of structures. The augmenting adoption of waterproofing systems can be accredited to the rising need to safeguard buildings in a flood-prone area. The growing need to protect the structures, walls, and building floor spaces, from mold and mildew are boosting the adoption of waterproofing systems in the commercial sector. Moreover, the installation ofwaterproofing systems decreases maintenance costs and ensures the quality and value of a property is maintained.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Waterproofing Systems industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from Report:

The commercial segment is predicted to proliferate at the highest CAGR of 6.9% through the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the high-performance and cost-efficient attributes of the waterproofing membranes. These attributes are augmenting the adoption of waterproofing systems in commercial buildings, thereby driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific market is poised to gain momentum in the forecast timeline and contribute to a significant share of revenue due to the rapid urbanization and expansion of the construction sector in developing countries of the APAC region.

Major companies operating in the industry include Sika AG, Fosroc, Soprema Inc., Mapei S.p.A., GCP Applied Technologies, Bostik Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Pidilite Industries, Tremco, and BASF SE.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Waterproofing Systems Market on the basis of application, end-use, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roofing & Walls

Roadways

Building Structures

Waste & Water Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Industrial Infrastructure Development

Residential

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Waterproofing Chemicals

Integral Systems

Waterproofing Membranes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



