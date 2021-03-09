Wood Preservatives Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

The global wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to control wood degradation issues caused by decay or fungal rot, molds, sap stain, and wood-destroying insects. Growth of the construction industry led by the rising expenditure on construction activities in developing economies is projected to drive the demand for wood preservatives during the forecast period. The rising necessity to increase service life of wood and to reduce the need for frequent replacements of wood, causing addition to deforestation, has led to the rising adoption of wood preservatives. The countries with hot and humid tropical climate witness rapid wood decomposition, resulting in increased usage of wood preservatives.

The researcher assessing the Wood Preservatives market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wood Preservatives Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/433

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of wood treatment chemicals, treated wood products, and carbon compounds, announced its plans to enter the copper naphthenate wood preservatives market. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effect of wood preservative chemicals on the environment and humans has led to the rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives among industries.

The water-based wood preservatives segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Leach resistance and eco-friendly nature of water-based wood preservatives is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global wood preservatives market in 2019. Increasing demand for bio-based wood preservatives to reduce the environmental degradation caused by chemicals in wood preservatives is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wood-preservatives-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wood Preservatives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wood Preservatives Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Wood Preservatives Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Wood Preservatives Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Wood Preservatives Market Regional Outlook

Continued…