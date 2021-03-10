2020 Greenhouse Film Market Share to Exhibit 10.2% CAGR till 2027 | Trend— Improving agricultural production efficiency

Increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity in developing economies is driving the global greenhouse film market.

The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future.

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) 80 to 150 Microns 150 to 200 Microns More than 200 Microns



Key Points of Greenhouse Film Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Greenhouse Film market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Greenhouse Film market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Greenhouse Film market

Greenhouse Film Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Greenhouse Film market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Greenhouse Film market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Greenhouse Film market growth and expansion in each key region of the world.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Greenhouse Film Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Greenhouse Film Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for increasing agricultural productivity

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for greenhouse protected cultivation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse effects of plastics on the environment

4.2.3.2. High cost of installation

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Greenhouse Film Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.1.2. Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.1.3. Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Greenhouse Film Market By Thickness Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Thickness Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. 80 to 150 microns

6.1.2. 150 to 200 microns

6.1.3. More than 200 microns

Chapter 7. Greenhouse Film Market Regional Outlook

Continue…!

