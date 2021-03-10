3D Concrete Printing Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “3D Concrete Printing Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global 3D Concrete Printing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of 3D Concrete Printing Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

3D Concrete Printing Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the 3D Concrete Printing Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the 3D Concrete Printing Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominated the Market

– As a result of rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day-by-day.

– The market for 3D concrete printing in the residential segment has expanded globally, majorly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies. The demand for houses is higher than the supply in emerging nations, such as South Africa. And the rise in demand for housing in urban areas has increased and the government’s National Infrastructural Plan is supporting this growth, with new projects expected in the future.

– Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute estimated that 1.2 billion people currently live in cities without affordable or secure housing. In March 2018, an Austin-based robotics construction startup, ICON, announced their plan to build a community of affordable 100 3D-printed homes in El Salvador, Central America next year.

– DuBox, modular design, and off-site construction company, has already demonstrated the UAE’s first locally 3D printed concrete building from real-life construction objects. The company partnered with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm, Witteveen+Bos, to achieve this target.

– During the fifth International Conference for Sustainable Construction Materials in Dubai, the local government has laid out a plan to have 25% of its buildings 3D-printed by 2030.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the 3D concrete printing in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific, led by China, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization. Increasing infrastructure construction activity is the major driver for the Asia-Pacific construction sector

– China is expected to serve as the largest market due to its rapid industrial development and increasing urban population.

– In addition, the entry of major players from the EU into the lucrative market of China has further fueled the industry’s expansion.

– Owing to their business potential, countries, like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This move has accelerated the demand for hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, and arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), thereby boosting the construction industry in the respective regions.

– Thus, construction activity has been growing in the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to boost the 3D concrete printing market.

Target Audience of 3D Concrete Printing Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to 3D Concrete Printing Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the 3D Concrete Printing market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the 3D Concrete Printing market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of 3D Concrete Printing market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of 3D Concrete Printing market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the 3D Concrete Printing market studied.

Detailed TOC of 3D Concrete Printing Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Customized and Money Efficient Constructions

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Due to Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization

4.1.3 Increasing Focus on Ecofriendly and Smart Constructions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Skilled Labor and Capital Investment for 3D Printing

4.2.2 Lack of Standardization and Limited Product Variety

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Concrete Type

5.1.1 Ready-mix

5.1.2 High-density

5.1.3 Precast

5.1.4 Shotcrete

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Walls

5.2.2 Floors & Roofs

5.2.3 Panels & Lintels

5.2.4 Staircases

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Sector

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructural

5.3.4 Architectural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3D CONCRETE

6.4.2 Balfour Beatty

6.4.3 Carillion PLC (PwC)

6.4.4 Dus Architects

6.4.5 Foster + Partners

6.4.6 HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

6.4.7 Kier Group PLC

6.4.8 KOHN PEDERSEN FOX ASSOCIATES PC

6.4.9 LafargeHolcim

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Skanska

6.4.12 UNIVERSE ARCHITECTURE BV

6.4.13 Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market, Especially, China

7.2 Others

